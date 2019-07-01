Lupe Fiasco Drops His "Air China" Exclusive, Rife With Social Commentary

While Lupe Fiasco's Beat N Path docu-series has been the primary focus of late, he did find time to craft this here song, titled "Air China." Before touching on that, Beat N Pathis Lupe's foray into kung-fu storytelling, a topic left abandoned by the Wu-Tang Clan in their semi-retired state. As niche as it sounds, and yes, Lupe Fiasco wears his cult status well, "Air China" like most of the content he's generated in the past 12 months, is geared towards his fans in South East Asia. Thanks to Lupe, Westerners have access to yet another reliable conduit for the bustling hip-hop scene in China. "Air China" is most certainly, a song cut from the same cloth.

Some of Lupe Fiasco fans will be (understandably) by the song's relative inaccessibility. As of now, "Air China" is only being offered via Lupe's personal website. Bear in mind, if you're a Lupe Fiasco fan, you've certainly grown accustomed to his general disposition towards "social conventions." Who would have thunk, the social behavior of the Chinese populace of all subjects would be the inspiration to broke the stalemate. "Air China" is coupled with a music video, which you can view right here. Enjoy!

Quotable Lyrics:

Look around, look around, everybody's on they phone

There's a room full of people, but everybody's alone.

- Lupe Fiasco