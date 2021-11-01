Lupe Fiasco Drops Halloween-Themed "Not A Costume"

With Halloweekend coming to a close and spooky season being put to rest, Food & Liquor rapper Lupe Fiasco made sure to get his last words in before the calendar officially flipped from October to November.

Dropping "Not A Costume" at the very last minute, Fiasco gets a couple things off his chest, including some commentary about the COVID-19 vaccine and the controversy surrounding it. Starting his nearly-two-minute freestyle with a nod to Jay-Z's recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ("Congratulations to Jay-Z // In the Hall of Fame, ha"), Fiasco spits over Hov's "Hovi Baby" instrumental, a call back to 2002 and The Blueprint 2.

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

With numerous double and triple entendres littered throughout "Not a Costume," Lupe flexes his lyrical prowess. And much like he did when he assured Tyler, the Creator that he is still here back in September, the "Kick, Push" rapper proves exactly why he is held in the same esteem as some of the greatest spitters of all time.

Quotable Lyrics

I went to Halloween as a vaccinated person

Boo, beware the n****s from the west

Might scare n***a to death, blÐµss

Might just impair a n***a for wreck

Check out Lupe Fiasco's "Not A Costume" below and let us know what you think in the comments.