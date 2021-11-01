mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lupe Fiasco Drops Halloween-Themed "Not A Costume"

Taylor McCloud
November 01, 2021 09:31
Noel Vasquez/Getty ImagesNoel Vasquez/Getty Images
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Not A Costume
Lupe Fiasco

Lupe got on a "Blueprint 2" instrumental and did it justice.


With Halloweekend coming to a close and spooky season being put to rest, Food & Liquor rapper Lupe Fiasco made sure to get his last words in before the calendar officially flipped from October to November. 

Dropping "Not A Costume" at the very last minute, Fiasco gets a couple things off his chest, including some commentary about the COVID-19 vaccine and the controversy surrounding it. Starting his nearly-two-minute freestyle with a nod to Jay-Z's recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ("Congratulations to Jay-Z // In the Hall of Fame, ha"), Fiasco spits over Hov's "Hovi Baby" instrumental, a call back to 2002 and The Blueprint 2

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

With numerous double and triple entendres littered throughout "Not a Costume," Lupe flexes his lyrical prowess. And much like he did when he assured Tyler, the Creator that he is still here back in September, the "Kick, Push" rapper proves exactly why he is held in the same esteem as some of the greatest spitters of all time. 

Quotable Lyrics
I went to Halloween as a vaccinated person
Boo, beware the n****s from the west
Might scare n***a to death, blÐµss
Might just impair a n***a for wreck

Check out Lupe Fiasco's "Not A Costume" below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

