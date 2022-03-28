Last night's Oscars ceremony was one for the books. Will Smith finally won his first Oscar but everyone is talking about the rapper-turned-actor slapping Chris Rock in the face. Rock was presenting the Oscar for the best documentary when Jada Pinkett Smith became the punchline for the comedian's G.I. Jane joke. While Will was seemingly laughing at it, Jada was visibly upset and the Oscar-winning actor took matters into his own hands.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Everybody's had an opinion on the matter. Some have condemned Will for getting physical at an award show and others have turned the Fresh Prince into a meme. Most expressed hope that Will Smith and Chris Rock can hash it out like men and squash whatever tension is between them.

Lupe Fiasco is one of those people that believe the two actors should squash their beef. However, that doesn't mean Lupe is willing to follow his own advice. Somehow, he managed to drag Kid Cudi into the fold, as he hoped for reconciliation between Will and Chris Rock.

"I hope they can find some time to come to terms with what happened. Reconcile and move on..." wrote Lupe in a since-deleted tweet. "But it's still Fuck Cudi 4 Life."

Cudi and Lupe have yet to repair their relationship after the Cleveland rapper criticized the Food & Liquor artist for charging fans $500 for personalized verses. The beef became largely one-sided ever since as Lupe's taken multiple digs at Cudi on random occasions. Most recently, Lupe chimed in on the fallout between Cudi and Kanye West in February after a fan labeled the Man On The Moon rapper a GOAT. Lupe agreed but added, "he a bitch."