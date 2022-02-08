Lupe Fiasco Digs In The Vault For "Hustlaz"

Lupe Fiasco is planning on the release of his forthcoming album, Drill Music In Zion and the campaign is already underway. Just a few weeks ago, he released the track, "100 Chicagos" and now, he's returned with a track that only day ones would be familiar with. Lupe's "Hustlaz" was recorded prior to the release of his debut album, Food & Liquor. It appeared on his 2006 mixtape, Lupe The Jedi. Though it's been surfacing on the Internet for nearly fourteen years, "Hustlaz" finally landed on streaming services and is expected to appear on 1st & 15th's upcoming EP, Chill's Spotlight 2.

Along with the release of new music, Lupe Fiasco is also getting into the NFT game with the launch of LFTs which will offer fans exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content and an invite to a private listening party for Drill Music In Zion.

Quotable Lyrics

I roll like cherry red Jell-O dice

Watch, just the pot calling the kettle wife

It's hot, just the block calling a ghetto wife

This Paul McCain is my ball and chain, mi amor

Hopefully I won't fall and hang

