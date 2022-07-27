Lupe Fiasco has announced that he will be traveling on the road for a five-city tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his album, The Cool. Fiasco will be performing the entire album from front to back at each of the concerts.

"Celebrating the 15th Anniversary Of 'The Cool,'" Fiasco captioned the announcement post. "Performing the album from front to back in a city near you."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Cool was released in December 2007 and features collaborations with Gemini, Snoop Dogg, and Matthew Santos. The tracklist includes some of Fiasco's biggest singles such as "Superstar," as well as "Hip-Hop Saved My Life."

Fiasco recently reflected on the album's success during an interview with Billboard in June, while promoting his latest project, Drill Music in Zion.

“I dodged the sophomore jinx,” he told the outlet at the time. “That was the whole goal. It’s probably gonna wind up being my first platinum album. I’ve never had a platinum album and I’ve sold millions of singles. There was no rush, but it’s looking like The Cool is a few thousand albums from going platinum 15 years later. That’s the next milestone and the one commercial thing that can really put the stamp on it and I’ll have the plaque to prove it.”

Check out Fiasco's tour announcement below.





