Three heavy hitters connect in Lupe Fiasco's latest throwback pic, which finds himself, 50 Cent, and LL Cool J posted up backstage.
While his output has slowed in these recent years, aside from the ambitious and thoroughly dense DROGAS Wave album, Lupe Fiasco has earned his place in the annals of hip-hop history. Arguably one of the most brilliant writers in the game -- at least on a conceptual level -- Lupe's early projects like Food & Liquor and The Cool went a long way in easing his layered messages to the casual listener.
Jeff Schear/Getty Image
Along the way, the Chicago wordsmith made plenty of connections with his fellow emcees, as evidenced by this epic crossover throwback pic. Taking to Instagram, Lu showcased a photograph from April 24, 2006, taken backstage at the BET UpFront 2006 in New York City. The image finds him linked up with a pair of hip-hop icons from two generations, LL Cool J and 50 Cent.
"Westside Chi, Hollis & Jamaica," captions Lupe, alongside the picture in question -- curiously enough, both himself and 50 seem to be engaged in a heated thumb-wrestling match. And while these three rap titans never connected in the recording studio, it's still cool to see them recognize one another as artists and equals -- for some context, 2006 was the year 50 dropped Curtis, LL dropped Todd Smith, and Lupe dropped Food & Liquor. Check it out for yourself below.