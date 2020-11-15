LunchMoney Lewis Sings About Cheating With His New Single, "Cheat"

LunchMoney Lewis dropped a new single, "Cheat," earlier this week.

Mickey Bernal / Getty Images

The track is the first single from Lewis' forthcoming album, A Good Time For No Reason. It's a sensual jam with infectious instrumentation: “Baby you should cheat, tonight, just from three to six, be mine, baby you should cheat, tonight, skip the politics, one time," he sings.

“Cheat is a record I did for fun that turned into a good idea. I like making people dance about things that are traditionally taboo. it’s a song you can 2-step to with your wife or girl and just forget about life worries, at least for a moment,” Lewis said of the single.

Stream Lewis' new single, "Cheat," down below, and be on the lookout for his upcoming album A Good Time For No Reason.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why your man let you leave with that dress on?

Always sittin' at home, waitin' by your phone

I can't even lie, girl you look so, good

Any will go home with you, if he could



