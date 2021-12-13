Lunchmoney Lewis & Trinidad James Team Up On "Don't Stop"

Lunchmoney Lewis has continued to push the boundaries with each one of his releases. The artist clocked in records with Nicki Minaj, Yo Gotti, Ty Dolla $ign, and Doja Cat in the past few years -- a rare feat without a formal album out. He's continued to keep it pushing, and this week, he slid through with a brand new collaboration alongside Trinidad James titled, "Don't Stop." The upbeat record is led by the funky production, as Lunchmoney commanders the record with falsetto delivery as he sings, "The party don't stop." On Trinidad's part, he brings infectious brags and humorous bars to emphasize the upbeat nature of the song.

Check out Lunchmoney Lewis' new single, "Don't Stop" ft. Trinidad James below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

She thick, jeez, couscous

Lemon booty (squeeze), Lulu

This big drip, baby, don't slip up

Momma was a freak and her daughter no different