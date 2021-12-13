mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lunchmoney Lewis & Trinidad James Team Up On "Don't Stop"

Aron A.
December 13, 2021 16:59
917 Views
66
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Don't Stop
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Trinidad James

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lunchmoney Lewis and Trinidad James connect for a new single.


Lunchmoney Lewis has continued to push the boundaries with each one of his releases. The artist clocked in records with Nicki Minaj, Yo Gotti, Ty Dolla $ign, and Doja Cat in the past few years -- a rare feat without a formal album out. He's continued to keep it pushing, and this week, he slid through with a brand new collaboration alongside Trinidad James titled, "Don't Stop." The upbeat record is led by the funky production, as Lunchmoney commanders the record with falsetto delivery as he sings, "The party don't stop." On Trinidad's part, he brings infectious brags and humorous bars to emphasize the upbeat nature of the song.

Check out Lunchmoney Lewis' new single, "Don't Stop" ft. Trinidad James below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
She thick, jeez, couscous
Lemon booty (squeeze), Lulu
This big drip, baby, don't slip up
Momma was a freak and her daughter no different

LunchMoney Lewis
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  6
  0
  917
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
LunchMoney Lewis Trinidad James
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lunchmoney Lewis & Trinidad James Team Up On "Don't Stop"
66
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject