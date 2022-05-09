Tekashi 6ix9ine's done practically anything in his reach to get under Lil Durk's skin. It's hard to imagine that the Brooklyn rapper wasn't punching the air after he came home from prison to see Lil Durk prospering in his own right. 6ix9ine's attempt to troll Durk has been pathetic, to say the least. Most recently, he tried to get Perkio involved in his shenanigans during a recorded ambush.



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

It was last summer when Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted in the studio with Lul Tim, the man accused of killing King Von. It seemed like the two were going to record a song targeting Durk and the OTF click but Tim had other plans. He revealed that he left the studio and pocketed $60K, which he reiterated in a recent interview.

"I never did it. I acted like I was going to do it... Got a little 40, 60 racks type shit and just dipped," he explained to Fucious TV. Tim said that 6ix9ine "tapped in with some of the homies," which is how they were spotted in the studio together. While he didn't specify the exact amount that he received, he explained that he ultimately shared the amount among his friends.

Last year, Lul Tim began releasing music following his newfound notoriety but in July, he revealed that he wasn't able to drop a music video for his single, "Off The List" because "somebody telling the judge."

No response from 6ix9ine on Lul Tim's comments but we'll keep you posted if he does.