Luke James Teams With Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid On "Go Girl"

Luke James is back with new heat for his fans on his smooth new single, "Go Girl." The singer enlists two talented singers to assist on the song, Ro James and BJ The Chicago Kid. Together, they deliver a smooth and sexy single with tinges of 70s soul and 90s R&B blended into it. It's a strong effort that will certainly keep you excited for Luke James, forthcoming project, To Feel Love/d which is due out in 2020.

“It’s a celebratory song that I created with two of my best buds in the business, Ro and BJ. ‘Go Girl’ is a feeling, an unconventional vibration about a specific woman. It’s perfectly freeing... as if it came out of a ‘90s classic love song or film," he said to Billboard.

Quotable Lyrics

Watching Martin, screams and shout

It's funny how he's always kicking Pam out of the house

It's sunny and it's Sunday but you're lazy when it counts

