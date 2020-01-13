Luke James Returns With "Blow"

Luke James has been hard at work, satiating fans with previews of his sophomore output, the follow up to 2014's debut. His latest entry comes in the form of "Blow," yet another sensual offering that finds James gently croons of bedroom escapades. In his string of tantalizing offers, Luke James has already delivered on his "Go Girl" collaboration with BJ the Chicago Kid and brother Ro James, following it up with his "All Of Your Love" selection.

The new track precedes the tour that James will embark on his headlining To Feel Loved tour which will find him moving through Philadelphia on January 29th and weaving through 8 dates before concluding in Los Angeles on February 16th. Before then, get acquainted with "Blow."

Quotable Lyrics

We begin to feel, the expansion of our minds

No inhibition, no fear to hide

And our senses are magnified

Sweet ambrosia, your kisses bring me life