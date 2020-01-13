mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Luke James Returns With "Blow"

Milca P.
January 12, 2020 21:54
Luke James continues with the teasers.


Luke James has been hard at work, satiating fans with previews of his sophomore output, the follow up to 2014's debut. His latest entry comes in the form of "Blow," yet another sensual offering that finds James gently croons of bedroom escapades. In his string of tantalizing offers, Luke James has already delivered on his "Go Girl" collaboration with BJ the Chicago Kid and brother Ro James, following it up with his "All Of Your Love" selection.

The new track precedes the tour that James will embark on his headlining To Feel Loved tour which will find him moving through Philadelphia on January 29th and weaving through 8 dates before concluding in Los Angeles on February 16th. Before then, get acquainted with "Blow."

Quotable Lyrics

We begin to feel, the expansion of our minds
No inhibition, no fear to hide
And our senses are magnified
Sweet ambrosia, your kisses bring me life

 

