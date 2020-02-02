Luke James Releases Long-Awaited Sophomore Album, "To Feel Love/D"

Luke James hasn't released an album since his self-titled debut in 2014, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy throughout that time. Music is merely one of his occupations. Last year, he appeared in Tina Gordon's movie, Little, playing the role of Trevor. He also participated in the 2019 Soul Train Awards cypher alongside powerhouses like Erykah Badu, Kelly Price and BJ The Chicago Kid.

Before James even released his debut, he was a respected member of the music industry. Beyoncé recognized his talent by selecting him as an opener for her "Ms. Carter World Tour" in 2013. He lent his skillful pen to write hits for Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Keri Hilson and Britney Spears. Once he started focusing his energy on his solo career, his first single, "Options", earned a Grammy nominated for Best R&B Song.

After a protracted relay, Luke James has shared his sophomore album, To Feel Love/D. It's a hazy and sensual R&B trip with a variety of vibes and textures. The project was preceded by singles like "go girl" with BJ The Chicago Kid and Ro James and "All Of Your Love". Despite his debut's great reception, James confessed in a recent interview with ESSENCE that he wasn't satisfied with that final product. “I didn’t enjoy the first album,” he said. “It’s not an album I wanted to put out, so it’s not my album.” Now, James an independent artist with the creative freedom to make the music he truly wishes to and you can feel that passion on To Feel Love/D.