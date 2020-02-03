Luke James & Big K.R.I.T Pack Their Bags On New Track "Traveling"

Coming fresh off of the release of his sophomore musical offering, To Feel Love/d (2020), Luke James is proving exactly why he has one of the most trusted pens in the game. Despite this particular record only being his second studio album, the New Orleans-bred singer/songwriter has earned two Grammy nominations for his contributions to the music realm. To Feel Love/d has already provided the masses with quality album singles like "blow" and "go girl", now the record's b-sides are beginning to stack up streams as fans become more acquainted with the project. One of those songs includes "traveling" featuring none other than Big K.R.I.T.

The song produced by Danja takes on a lot of classic R&B components including various ambient synth pads, jazz guitar chords, a funky bass line, and faint drum sequences. Intricate vocal mixing featuring layered vocals, heavy delay, and reverb effects, maximize Luke James' performance as the instrumentation eventually comes to a slower tempo for Big K.R.I.T to jump on the beat. The Mississippi emcee does what he does best staying on topic while delivering profound lyrical content for his true devoted fellowship.

"traveling" has the potential to become one of Luke James' most respected tracks due to the song's craftsmanship. The 35-year-old songwriting phenom provides one of the more polished listening experiences in today's R&B climate. Listen to Luke James' new album cut "traveling" featuring Big K.R.I.T in the streaming link provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause when we sittin' on the couch, we venture from the South (South)

When you in my arms Australia, it just ain't word of mouth (Mouth)

Amsterdam is when we roll up and we smoke out and chill (Chill)

Ice cold, under my arms, we in Sweden on a real (Real)

Or Hawaii on a hill (Hill) or a mountain by the 'Ville (Ville)

Paris for the summer or rainfalls in Brazil (Brazil)

We'll do Cuba for the future or India for Kamasutra (Sutra)

DR for the weekend, Jamaica with a cooler on the beach (On the beach)

I feel like love the only language we should speak (We should speak)

If this is Africa, I'm your king and you're my queen (You)