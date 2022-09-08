Luka Doncic is one of the biggest superstars in the NBA right now, and he is poised for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks. There is a realistic chance that he wins league MVP, and the fans are interested to see if he can make it happen. In the midst of this, Luka is now promoting his first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1. New colorways are being produced, and the latest one to be shown off features some vibrant colors.

As you can see in the images down below, there is a "Football Grey" offering that has some nice contrast. The upper is covered in a light grey that almost verges on white. From there, you have a blue tongue with Luka's logo in yellow. Orange is then placed on the midsole as the outsole has a nice dash of yellow. These elements come together nicely, and we're sure Luka's new shoe will continue to impress.

This shoe does not yet have a release date, although it should be dropping soon for a price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think of Doncic's first signature sneaker, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

