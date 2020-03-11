Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently teamed up with well known sneaker customizer The Shoe Surgeon to create an exclusive Air Jordan 4 pack in celebration of Luka Doncic's 21st birthday. One of the AJ4s, which we previewed earlier this week, pulls on inspiration from Playstation and Luka's favorite game, Fortnite, while the other pair comes in a Dallas Mavericks colorway.

Of course, The Cubes got himself a pair of the Mavs 4s as well - but the Fortnite design is a one-of-one for the Slovenian sensation.

According to The Shoe Surgeon, the Fortnite 4s come equipped with a custom Battle Royale dog tag in addition to the laser-etched Playstation detailing and UV blacklight midsoles. The scaly, Dallas-inspired colorways were assembled with a custom woven label on the tongue etched with Luka's draft date, custom monogrammed heel tabs and velcro tongue patches. Not to mention, the kicks came with a drawstring backpack patched together with three different Mavs jerseys.

Take a closer look at the commemorative kicks in the video embedded below.

