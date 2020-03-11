The Shoe Surgeon gives a detailed look at Luka Doncic's "Fortnite" Air Jordan 4 custom, as well as his Dallas Mavs' exclusive.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently teamed up with well known sneaker customizer The Shoe Surgeon to create an exclusive Air Jordan 4 pack in celebration of Luka Doncic's 21st birthday. One of the AJ4s, which we previewed earlier this week, pulls on inspiration from Playstation and Luka's favorite game, Fortnite, while the other pair comes in a Dallas Mavericks colorway.
Of course, The Cubes got himself a pair of the Mavs 4s as well - but the Fortnite design is a one-of-one for the Slovenian sensation.
According to The Shoe Surgeon, the Fortnite 4s come equipped with a custom Battle Royale dog tag in addition to the laser-etched Playstation detailing and UV blacklight midsoles. The scaly, Dallas-inspired colorways were assembled with a custom woven label on the tongue etched with Luka's draft date, custom monogrammed heel tabs and velcro tongue patches. Not to mention, the kicks came with a drawstring backpack patched together with three different Mavs jerseys.
Take a closer look at the commemorative kicks in the video embedded below.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate moments in life by cherishing the details. @MCuban commissioned a one-of-a-kind present for @LukaDoncic's 21st Birthday with two pairs of AJ4's. The first pair, inspired by his favorite game Fortnite, complete with custom Battle Royale dog tag, 3D rubber molded Fortnite Llama unique with "77" in the saddle, custom Playstation controller inspired laser underlay and UV blacklight midsoles. The second pair, a Mavericks pack assembled with a custom woven label etched with his draft date, custom monogrammed heel taps, velcro tongue, and footbed....it even included a drawstring backpack patched with 3 different Mav jerseys 🔥 Glad to help commemorate one of many milestones to come!
The Shoe Surgeon
The Shoe Surgeon
The Shoe Surgeon