Luka Doncic is one of the biggest stars in the NBA right now which means it is only right for him to get his own signature shoe. Jordan Brand has been teasing a new some for a while now, and over the weekend, they finally showed off some images of the sneaker. With Doncic in the playoffs, now is certainly the perfect time to do so.

As you can see below, the first colorway definitely has Mavericks vibes as we get some navy blue, silver, and white vibes. This shoe contains Foruma 23 foam in the midsole for extra bounce and some Flightwire cables on the sides which ultimately makes the shoe easier to breathe in. From a construction standpoint, this shoe is made specifically with performance in mind, and they definitely suit Luka who could very well be the face of the league in just a few short years.

For now, a release date has not yet been announced for these kicks, so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and information from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these new basketball shoes, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike