Luka Doncic is easily one of the best young players in the NBA right now, and if it weren't for him, the Dallas Mavericks would be in poverty. Every single night, Doncic goes toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the league, and more often than not, he walks away looking like the better player.

With that being said, it should not be a surprise that Doncic has his own deal with Jordan Brand. The superstar has been wearing various Jumpman sneakers over the last few years, and fans have been beginning to wonder whether or not he would eventually get his very own signature model.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, he will be getting his very own shoe, and it will be called the Jordan Luka 1. This model is set to debut in the summer, on June 30th specifically. This is great news for sneakerheads, as they will soon see what Doncic has been working on with Jumpman. As you can imagine, the very first colorway will be a nod to the Dallas Mavericks.

From there, a plethora of other colorways will be released in the months following. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates concerning this new sneaker.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

