Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the world right now and there is a very good chance that he can someday become the face of the NBA. Doncic has received co-signs from many of his peers and while the Mavericks have yet to have much playoff success, there is no denying the fact that Doncic has the ability to lead this team to a championship if he can get some help in the form of superstar players on the Mavs roster.

This week, Doncic will be eligible to sign a massive 4-year, $202 million contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks. For all intents and purposes, it is expected that Doncic will be signing this deal, although it's likely he will wait to do so.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

As Marc Stein reported on Twitter, Doncic is currently fighting for an Olympic medal with Slovenia at the Summer Games. Doncic's team is 3-0 right now and with a quarterfinal matchup against Germany on the horizon, there is a good chance that Doncic leads this team to at least the semi-final.

Due to his status as an Olympian, Doncic will likely wait until he is back home from Tokyo before he negotiates any sort of new deals.

Either way, this is good news for the Mavericks as it means their ace will remain with the team long-term. Doncic is the type of player you would die to have, and there is no doubt the Mavs will give him the max.