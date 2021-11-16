Luka Doncic is one of the best young players in the entire NBA and once LeBron James retires, he is looking to completely take over. The Dallas Mavericks have been off to a great start thanks to Doncic and with each year, he continues to improve. He is so valuable to his team that if he were to get injured, they would be in a heck of a lot of trouble.

Well, last night, the Mavericks got a huge scare as he went down with injuries to his left ankle and knee. Doncic ended up leaving the game against the Nuggets and while the Mavs won, it felt like they were gearing for a humongous L.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Today, the Mavericks got some good news regarding Doncic, however, as it was revealed by Shams Charania of The Athletic that there is no damage to Doncic's knee or ankle. Despite this, Tim MacMahon of ESPN is now reporting that Doncic will have to miss a few games, however, it isn't as bad as originally thought. At first, there were fears that he would miss months, now it could just be up to a week or two at most.

