Shaq is one of the most interesting people to ever play in the NBA. This is largely due to the various interests that have allowed him to make hundreds of millions of dollars off of the court. While he is certainly an incredibly savvy businessman, he is also a world-renowned EDM DJ. Shaq has played festivals and concerts all around the world with thousands of fans seeking out his performances.

It has been pretty incredible to watch Shaq's evolution as a DJ. The music world is not easy to find success in, but Shaq has found a way. Of course, it helps that he released various rap albums in the 90s that actually received critical acclaim.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Recently, Shaq was hosting a gig in Croatia, where he was joined by two fellow NBA stars Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic. As you can see in the clips below, Luka and Dragic were both dancing up on stage with Shaq and it seemed like an incredible time for everyone involved. The crowd was absolutely loving every single moment, and there is no doubt that Shaq puts together an entertaining show.

Interestingly enough, Dragic is someone who floated the idea of playing with Luka Doncic, although things did not work out that way as Dragic decided to go elsewhere. Either way, it's cool to see three NBA stars of varying calibers in the same nightclub together.