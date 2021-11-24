Over the last couple of years, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have developed a pretty impressive rivalry, that always seems to culminate in the postseason. Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard are the main characters of this rivalry, although, with Kawhi injured, Paul George has stepped in to fill that role for the Clippers.

Coming into last night's matchup between these two teams, Doncic had missed the previous three games with a sprain. Last night, Doncic made his grand return to the Mavericks lineup and he made the most of his opportunity as he dropped 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, all while leading the Mavericks to an impressive overtime win.

Following the match, Doncic spoke on how great it was to be back with his teammates, while also picking up a win.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“I mean mentally, I was really happy to be back,” Doncic said, according to Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points. “I miss basketball. I know it’s only been three days but like I said in the morning, will do everything possible to play the game. I felt great after I woke up from my nap. I was just ready to go. [...] I was tired. And overtime in the first game back, it was tough. But we got a win, that’s all that matters. I was happy.”

The Mavericks now improve to 10-7 this season, which certainly puts them within the playoffs. Of course, there is still a lot of basketball left to be played this season, however, there is no denying that with Doncic, this team is set for the next few years.

