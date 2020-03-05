Dallas Mavericks' second-year superstar Luka Doncic notched another triple-double on Wednesday night, as the Mavs outlasted Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in an overtime thriller.

Doncic led the way with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, marking the 22nd triple-double of his young career. In doing so, he surpassed NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd as Dallas' all-time triple-double leader - and it only took Doncic a grand total of 122 games. The Slovenian sensation also became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 30, 15 and 10 stat line.

Following the 127-123 victory it was revealed that Doncic was suffering from a nagging thumb injury that required an x-ray after his latest triple-double performance. "It hurts, but you've got to get through it," Doncic said, per ESPN. "You're probably going to get hit every game, almost every game, so you've just got to fight through it."

Doncic, who just turned 21 a week ago, is currently averaging 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. As a result of his incredible play, the Mavs have improved to 38-25, which puts them in the seventh seed in the Western Conference. That said, Dallas is just 2.5 games back of the fourth seed, currently held by the Houston Rockets.

Check out some highlight's from Luka's record-breaking performance below.