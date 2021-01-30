Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire NBA and over the past few seasons, he has proven himself as a human highlight reel. Unfortunately, the Dallas Mavericks have been struggling this season, despite Doncic's efforts on the court. This has led to a lot of frustration, which completely boiled over on Friday night as the Mavericks lost to the Utah Jazz, who are on an 11-game winning streak.

Immediately after the game, Doncic was asked about the team's struggles and what he thinks it means moving forward. As you can see in the clip below, Doncic offers a harsh assessment of the team, noting that the effort simply isn't there and that it feels like no one actually cares about winning right now.

"Terrible. There's really not much to say... Right now it's looking like we don't care, honestly, if we win games or not," Doncic said.

While the Mavs might be out of a playoff spot right now, there is still plenty of time left in the season, which means they can still go on a winning streak and get themselves back in position. Regardless, it's clear the team is in disarray right now, and it will take a massive effort to get back on track.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images