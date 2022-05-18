Luka Doncic is one of the best young stars in the entire NBA right now, and there is no doubt that he surprised fans by making it to the Western Conference Finals. Beating the Utah Jazz wasn't so hard, however, his defeat of the Phoenix Suns had many fans impressed. He dropped 35 points in a Game 7 and he has made it clear that there isn't a single team in the league that can get in his way.

Recently, Doncic spoke to reporters prior to Game 1 of the Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Doncic issued some respect to both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, however, he noted that the scariest player on the team is Draymond Green. Doncic believes Green is the key for the Warriors and he will certainly be looking to escape the big-man's imposing defense.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"Obviously, Klay and Steph are incredible offensive guys, but I think the key to the Warriors’ team is Draymond. He’s just unbelievable. I really respect him and everything he does," Doncic said. "That’s the fun of the game. I love that part."

The Warriors will be going into this series as the favorites although Doncic should not be underestimated. Doncic is one of those players who can completely turn a series on his head, and the Warriors will be looking to calm his attacks.

