Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and he has certainly been able to show that in the NBA playoffs. Unfortunately, Doncic's supporting cast has effectively gone missing over the course of the last couple of games against the Phoenix Suns. Despite scoring 80-combined points in both games, the Mavericks have fell in both tilts and it is clear that they do not have the firepower necessary to win this series.

As you can imagine, this has been very frustrating for Doncic, who showed that anger on Wednesday night as a Suns fan got a little bit overzealous with their trash talk. In the video below, you can even see Doncic go after the fan although he was ultimately restrained by security.

While speaking to the media after the game, Doncic was very up front about what happened, noting that the fan was talking a little too crazy for his liking. Normally, he wouldn't say or do anything, however, last night was an exception given the gravity of the fan's words.

"He was just saying some reckless things, man," Doncic said. "I'm not going to repeat that. A lot of fans say that because they know we can't do nothing. If it was something normal, I wouldn't even look because I don't care. But, sometimes you're in a bad mood and they say some bad stuff. It's normal, we're people, man, and it's normal to turn around and get mad."

Now, the Mavs will go back to the Dallas where they will try to at least win one game in this series. For now, however, it is not looking too good for them.