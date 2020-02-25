Luka Doncic has been one of the most exciting players in the NBA over the past couple of years and he continues to dominate the NBA, in just his second season. His play has helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to a playoff spot and if the team continues to build, they could very well become contenders in just a few years from now. Unfortunately, Doncic has been experiencing some injury woes this season. He hurt his ankle early in the season and eventually came back better than ever. Recently, he hurt his ankle again and has missed the last two games.

While speaking to Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic admitted that his injury has been lingering for a while and that it still isn't 100 percent. If you're a Mavericks fan, these comments have to give you pause.

“I mean, it bothers me sometimes," Doncic said. "Obviously, it’s not healed 100%. That’s why I missed the game in Atlanta. It was swollen and, you know, I’m just trying to keep the swelling down.”

The Mavericks are currently seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 35-23 and are 9 games ahead of 9th place. With this in mind, the Mavericks have a solid cushion moving forward, despite not having Doncic in the lineup.