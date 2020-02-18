Dallas Mavericks second-year superstar Luka Doncic earned All Star honors for the first time this season, and he admitted to being a little star struck by all of the celebrities who showed out in Chicago this past weekend. Out of all the A-listers who made the trip to the United Center for Sunday night's All Star Game, Doncic told reporters he was most pleased to see Cardi B seated courtside.

Doncic, who was voted as a starter in his first All Star Game, finished with eight points and four assists for Team LeBron in his debut. The Slovenian superstar did not see the court at all during the thrilling fourth quarter, but that provided him even more of an opportunity to scan the crowd and soak in the moment.

Judging from the way he blushed when talking about Cardi, his favorite All Star memory just might be this "Haaaaaaannnn!" tweet in acknowledgement of his post-game comments.

Doncic, who will turn 21 at the end of February, is currently averaging 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. As a result of Luka's magnificent play, the Dallas Mavericks will come out of the All Star break with a record of 33-22, good enough for seventh in the Western Conference.

The Mavs will visit the Orlando Magic on Friday night when they return to the court.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images