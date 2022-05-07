Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire world, and last night, he was able to demonstrate that as he put up an all-world performance against the Phoenix Suns. After going down 0-2 to the Suns, the Mavericks needed a win and Doncic was able to provide just that. The Suns are title favorites right now and there is no doubt that the Mavericks were in tough given their circumstances.

Last night's win was not an easy one, especially with Chris Paul getting up to his usual tricks. The so-called "point god" is a master when it comes to drawing foul calls and manipulating the referees into thinking he was hit harder than he actually was.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

With that being said, there was one moment in particular last night where Paul was a little overzealous with his faking. In the clip below, Doncic was called for an offensive foul on Paul and based on the replay, you can clearly tell that CP3 was taking quite a few liberties here. As a result, Luka decided to roast CP3 by mocking his head movements. It was a pretty funny scene, and it was a demonstration of just how tired some players are of CP3's antics.

Now, the Mavericks will have an opportunity to potentially tie this series up in Game 4. If they manage to do so, the Suns will certainly be in a precarious position. After all, the Mavs have Doncic, who is an MVP-level player.