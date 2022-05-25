Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had their backs against the wall last night in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks were down 3-0 in the series and they needed to win to avoid the sweep and keep their NBA Finals hopes alive.

Doncic has been the team's best player throughout the entire postseason and he has received very little help from his teammates. Last night, however, Doncic finally was given a bone and he ran with it as his 30-point performance eventually led his Mavs to a Game 4 victory that will now push the series back to Golden State.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

While it wasn't the most convincing win, it should give him and his teammates some confidence, moving forward. The Warriors are one of those teams that can crush you on a dime, however, Doncic and the Mavs still have all of the belief in the world which is a sentiment that was shared after the game.

“I still believe we can win,” Doncic said via ESPN. The Warriors might laugh at this declaration, however, it is clear that Doncic means big business as this series goes back to San Francisco.

