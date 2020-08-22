Throughout his two seasons in the NBA, Luka Doncic has proven himself to be one of the most exciting players in the league. He can go for over 30 points seemingly at will, and he can also rack up triple-doubles with ease. The Dallas Mavericks star led his team to the playoffs in only his second year and now, they are in the midst of a competitive series with the Los Angeles Clippers who are considered to be title contenders.

Last night, the Clippers managed to best the Mavericks with a 130-122 win that put them up 2-1 in the series. During the loss, Doncic appeared to sprain his ankle, which forced him to leave the game before coming back for a short stint. In the video below, you can see that the injury made Doncic incredibly frustrated as he was eventually told by the training staff that he had to exit the game.

Today, Doncic will have to undergo an MRI to evaluate the extent of the injury. If it comes back with less than favorable results, there is a real chance that Doncic could be taken out of the lineup for the rest of the series. This is a worst-case scenario for the Mavericks, who need Doncic if they want a chance at eliminating the Clippers.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.