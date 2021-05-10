Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic was ejected from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after striking Colin Sexton in the groin area. After the game, Doncic admitted that he did hit him, but says it was not intentional.

"After I saw the video, I knew I hit him, but it was nothing on purpose," he told reporters. "I think that kind of stuff happens a lot in the games, but I don't know. That's my explanation. It obviously was not on purpose."

The foul was deemed to be a flagrant 2 for "an aggressive strike to the groin area" according to the Tim MacMahon of ESPN.



Jason Miller / Getty Images

In his 22 minutes of action, he finished with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Doncic is in the midst of a terrific season, averaging 28.4 points, 8.7 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Backed by Doncic's impressive play this year, The Mavericks are currently in the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-28 record. They are 8-2 in their last ten games.

Due to Doncic's ejection coming as a direct flagrant 2, rather than a combination of technical foul calls, it will not count towards his total and will not result in a one-game suspension.

