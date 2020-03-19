Luka Doncic is one of the best young players in the NBA although unfortunately, we won't get to see him shine due to the NBA shutdown. The Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the entire world right now and many NBA stars are locked in their homes struggling to find things to do. Doncic is one of those players and for now, he is making use of some household items.

One of the items that people have been hoarding lately is toilet paper. Instead of using it for what it was meant for, Doncic has decided to test out his soccer skills with it. In the video below, Doncic can be seen juggling a roll with his feet as if it were a soccer ball. At the end of the video, he hilariously slips on his floor trying to chase after the roll.

Unfortunately, this is the kind of content we are being subjected to right now. Without any games, the players are trying to stay entertained and coincidentally, so are the writers, myself included. These are the only stories keeping us going right now and any sort of entertainment is much-needed.

Hopefully, this thing goes away sooner than later and we can get some normalcy back in our lives.