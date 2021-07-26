Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire NBA and he's only three seasons in. Of course, Doncic still has a long way to go before he can be declared the best player in the league, and he still has a lot to prove when it comes to the postseason. Despite this, fans are aware of just how special Luka is, and on the international stage, Doncic is proving himself to be an elite-level performer. After all, he has made it clear that he'd rather win Olympic Gold than an NBA title.

Doncic's Slovenia is playing men's basketball in the Olympics for the very first time, and in their first game against Argentina, Luka led them to a massive 118-110 victory. Argentina is one of the favorites in this tournament and Slovenia was going to prove to be a tough test especially since Doncic is the only star player on the Slovenia roster.

In the end, Doncic rose to the occasion in epic fashion as he scored an unbelievable 48 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in his Olympics debut. With the win, Slovenia is now looking like real contenders for a medal, and if Luka is able to rise to this occasion every single game, then we could be in for one of the greatest individual runs in Olympic basketball history.

