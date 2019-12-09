Dallas Mavericks' second-year guard Luka Doncic has quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the NBA and he has joined some elite company along the way.

During Sunday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, Doncic surpassed Michael Jordan for the most consecutive games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976, according to NBA.com. When you eclipse His Airness in any category it's a big deal, but Doncic says everyone needs to pump the breaks on any MJ comparisons.

“I think it’s a little bit too much stats. You can’t compare nobody to Michael Jordan.”

Check out Luka's reaction to his 19th 20, 5 & 5 game in the video embedded below.

According to NBA.com, Jordan recorded 18 consecutive such games in March of 1989. Oscar Robertson notched 29 straight in 1964-65, as well as 25 straight in 1063-64 and 19 straight in 1961-62.

Through 23 games this season, Doncic is averaging 30 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while leading the Dallas Mavericks to the third best record in the Western Conference at 16-7. What makes Doncic's gaudy stat lines so impressive, aside from the fact that he's just 20 years old, is the fact that he often reaches the 20-5-5 mark before the fourth quarter ever gets underway.

Up next for Doncic and the Mavs is a road game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.