When Luka Doncic entered the NBA a few years ago, there were definitely some doubters out there. Some felt like his experience playing in Europe simply wouldn't have been enough to keep up with all of the phenomenal stars in the NBA. However, Doncic has quickly proven himself to be a top 10 player in the league, and now that his Dallas Mavericks are in the playoffs, he continues to shine on the court.

Last night, his Mavericks were able to win their game against the Los Angeles Clippers which officially made their series tied at one game apiece. Doncic scored 28 points and in Game 1, he was able to muster up 42. This means he scored 70 points in his first two career playoff games which is officially the record for most all-time. The previous record-holder was legendary Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who scored 69 points in his first two games.

This record is even more proof that Doncic is one of the best young players the league has seen in quite some time, and if he continues this pace, he could very well end up becoming the face of the NBA.

As for his Mavericks, they look like they have upset written all over them as they have been a thorn in the side of the Clippers.