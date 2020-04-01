Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has apologized after posting a video to his social media pages that contained a racist statement against Albanian people, which he initially did not understand.

The guard landed himself in hot water after posting the video, which he removed immediately after realizing he had made a mistake.

"Sorry about the video i posted!! didn’t see the bad world !! i would never share something like that," said the 21-year-old basketball player on Twitter.

He also reached out to Albanian personality Deni Hoxha, who responded to the video with harsh remarks. Hoxha noted that he accepts Doncic's honest apology and understands that the video was shared without the hooper's full understanding of its content.

"Mavericks player Luka Doncic shared by mistake a video with racist remarks towards Albanians. Thank you Luka for your apology," said the Albanian. "I believe you. Reconciliation between our nations is the only way forward."

Doncic has blossomed into one of the best players in the entire league, becoming the first player to ever earn two 40-point triple-doubles before turning twenty-one. When/if the NBA season continues, he will surely be somebody to keep your eye on.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

