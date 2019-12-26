For the last few weeks now, there have been rumors that Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks would be signing a huge deal with Jordan Brand. Jumpman is easily one of the most recognizable brands in not just basketball but sports as well. After weeks of speculation, it appears as though the deal has been finalized as Jumpman took to Twitter with a video welcoming Doncic to their ever-growing family of athletes.

According to ESPN sneaker reporter Nick DePaula, this deal will last five years and will see Doncic giving his opinion on upcoming designs. It's important to note that Doncic won't have his own signature shoe although there is potential for one down the line if he meets certain goals. These objectives can include winning league MVP or even Finals MVP.

Now that Doncic is firmly a part of Jordan Brand, it will be interesting to see what he's able to do out on the court. Doncic is easily one of the best young players in the entire league and is making a genuine case for MVP this season. If he were to make a deep run with the Mavericks in the playoffs, perhaps Doncic's profile will be raised even more.

Heading into 2020, we can't wait to see what kind of shoes he'll be rocking on the hard wood.