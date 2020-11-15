mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Luh Soldier Unleashes New Project "Soldier Mentality 2"

Aron A.
November 15, 2020 12:53
97 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Soldier Mentality 2
Luh Soldier

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Birmingham rapper returns with the sequel to "Soldier Mentality."


Luh Soldier has been heating up the streets over the past few years but 2020 specifically, has been flooded with new releases from the Alabama rapper. He kicked things off Trench Baby in February but as the pandemic struck, he continued to the flood with two more projects, Thug Luv and Gorilla Warfare with Big Yavo.

He made sure to give fans at least one more before the year comes to an end. The rapper dropped off Soldier Mentality 2 this weekend, a thirteen-track offering for the streets. Luh Soldier enlists Big Yavo, Lil Bam, Clever, Reno, and Doe B for assistance across the tracklist. 

It's yet another promising effort from Luh Soldier who we expect to have the game on smash in 2021. Peep Soldier Mentality 2 below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Luh Soldier Unleashes New Project "Soldier Mentality 2"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject