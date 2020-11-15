Luh Soldier Unleashes New Project "Soldier Mentality 2"

Luh Soldier has been heating up the streets over the past few years but 2020 specifically, has been flooded with new releases from the Alabama rapper. He kicked things off Trench Baby in February but as the pandemic struck, he continued to the flood with two more projects, Thug Luv and Gorilla Warfare with Big Yavo.

He made sure to give fans at least one more before the year comes to an end. The rapper dropped off Soldier Mentality 2 this weekend, a thirteen-track offering for the streets. Luh Soldier enlists Big Yavo, Lil Bam, Clever, Reno, and Doe B for assistance across the tracklist.

It's yet another promising effort from Luh Soldier who we expect to have the game on smash in 2021. Peep Soldier Mentality 2 below.