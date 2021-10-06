mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Luh Soldier Takes On Future & Gunna's "Too Easy"

Aron A.
October 06, 2021 19:57
122 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Too Easy (Remix)
Luh Soldier

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Luh Soldier remixes Gunna and Future's new collaboration.


Two rappers that we're waiting on to drop a project right now are Gunna and Future. Though Future hasn't really offered any signs that he's dropping new music soon, he has been heavy on his feature spree, as usual. Meanwhile, Gunna teased Drip Season 4 which was seemingly led by his new single, "Too Easy."

Luh Soldier slid through this week with his own take on the Future and Gunna collab. Shared to his YouTube page, the rapper delivers quick-wits and rides the beat effortlessly as he details disloyalty and mistrust. 

Luh Soldier is coming off of the release of a recent spree of collaborative tracks with Zaytoven including the Big 30-assisted, "My Block" and "Myself."

Check out his remix to Gunna and Future "Too Easy" below. 

Quotable Lyrics
You can't play the jet with me 'cause I am not your boy
N***as slime, I see in the skies, this stick is not a toy
Rich n***a, still I fuck a hood bitch, yeah yeah
Why the fuck I'm lying to you? I'm hood rich, yeah yeah

Luh Soldier
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  122
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Luh Soldier
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Luh Soldier Takes On Future & Gunna's "Too Easy"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject