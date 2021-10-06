Luh Soldier Takes On Future & Gunna's "Too Easy"

Two rappers that we're waiting on to drop a project right now are Gunna and Future. Though Future hasn't really offered any signs that he's dropping new music soon, he has been heavy on his feature spree, as usual. Meanwhile, Gunna teased Drip Season 4 which was seemingly led by his new single, "Too Easy."

Luh Soldier slid through this week with his own take on the Future and Gunna collab. Shared to his YouTube page, the rapper delivers quick-wits and rides the beat effortlessly as he details disloyalty and mistrust.

Luh Soldier is coming off of the release of a recent spree of collaborative tracks with Zaytoven including the Big 30-assisted, "My Block" and "Myself."

Check out his remix to Gunna and Future "Too Easy" below.

Quotable Lyrics

You can't play the jet with me 'cause I am not your boy

N***as slime, I see in the skies, this stick is not a toy

Rich n***a, still I fuck a hood bitch, yeah yeah

Why the fuck I'm lying to you? I'm hood rich, yeah yeah

