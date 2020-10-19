Luh Kel Releases New Single "Real"

Luh Kel has been a fresh face in the world of R&B, though he's slowly bubbling into a leading voice in the genre. 2020 has been a rather exceptional year for him, given the circumstances. Having dropped his debut project, Mixed Emotions in 2019, he kept the momentum high with numerous singles, including his collaboration with Queen Naija, "Want You," along with handling some guest features on projects for Quando Rondo, Bankrol Hayden, Capolow, and more.

The singer returned with his latest single this week titled, "Real." The slow-burning record arrives in time for cuffing season as Luh Kel details his efforts to win back his girl over smooth production. The single includes Scott Storch in the credit and serves as a new record off of Luh Kel's debut album, L.O.V.E.

Quotable Lyrics

For every time we fight but

I promise that I won't hurt you

And baby I won’t break your heart and

Girl I know you’re hurting too