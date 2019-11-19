mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Luh Kel Releases Debut Project "Mixed Emotions" Ft. PnB Rock & More

Aron A.
November 19, 2019 14:37
Mixed Emotions
Luh Kel

Luh Kel's debut project is here.


Luh Kel broke out this year with the success of his single, "Wrong." It made serious waves, eventually landing on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart earlier this year. The single received a Gold certification from the RIAA but that was solely the success of a song. Without a full project underneath his belt, people have been wondering what he's capable of. Over the weekend, he unleashed his debut project, Mixed Emotions. Strapped up with twelve songs in total, the St. Louis native showcased his potential to be the next breakout R&B star. Luh Kel holds down the entirety of the project on his own but he does enlist some help from PnB Rock, Jay Gwuapo, and IV Jay.

Peep Luh Kel's new project below. 

Luh Kel PNB Rock iv jay Jay Gwuapo wrong
