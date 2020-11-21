Luh Kel Recruits Trippie Redd For New Track "Feen"

Just last month, Luh Kel came through with his L.O.V.E project, and now, he is back with a deluxe version of that album. One of the biggest standouts on this deluxe album is the new song "Feen" which features the likes of Trippie Redd.

As you immediately notice in this song, it plays out kind of like a mid-2000s emo rock ballad as we get some looping, angelic guitars, all while Luh Kel and Trippie provide some emotional lyrics. These verses are delivered in melodic tones and both artists show off exactly what they can do with their vocal ranges.

Overall, "Feen" is a solid track and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just talk to me and call my phone girl when you need it,

Put your all in me cause baby I feel like I'm feenin'

Wanna fall in love but I don't really know the meaning

Give you a dosage of this medicine until you feel it