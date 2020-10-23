Luh Kel Opens Up On New Project "L.O.V.E."

At only eighteen-years-old, Luh Kel has become a big name in R&B, threatening to take the crown in future years. He has been releasing videos to lead into his new project L.O.V.E. and, today, he's releasing the full-length body of work to get new fans into his soulful brand.

With every song being about young love, navigating through difficulties in relationships and heartbreak, Luh Kel is opening up to the world with L.O.V.E. The project's title stands for Loss Of Valuable Emotions, marking the teenager's evolution and maturation into an adult.

While there are some superficial moments on this tape, it serves as a great point for Luh Kel to build off of in the future. Production is handled by the likes of Scott Storch, Mitch Mula, and more.

Tracklist:

1. All In You

2. Want You (feat. Queen Naija)

3. Real

4. Back

5. Promise

6. Who You Are

7. How To Love

8. Perfect Time

9. Need Me

10. Trips

11. Ecstacy

12. Different

13. Y.O.U.

14. Wrong (Remix) [feat. Lil Tjay]