Luh Kel Drops Off His Sweet V-Day Single "I Wish"

Just in time for Valentine's Day weekend, St. Louis bred singer-rapper has returned with his first nostalgic, lovey-dovey single of 2021 "I Wish." The familiar melody on the track comes from a sample of Ray J's huge 2005 Billboard hit, "One Wish." The release comes after a pretty healthy 2020 campaign that saw him release his L.O.V.E. project with collaborations from Trippie Redd and Queen Naija. The album has managed to rack up over 350M+ streams to date, and the rising star is continuing his winning streak with his latest single.

On the track, the 18-year-old croons about being in love with someone and wanting to be the best partner you can be for them as a result. The St. Louis native proves why he's a frontrunner in the R&B-game on the track as he sing-raps the sweet words over the relaxed R&B beat.

As his first release of the year, it is likely the single will be followed up by some sort of project later this year. Check out the song below and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I would do everythin' that I'm posed to

Really take my time and get to know you

Make sure you ain't tripping 'bout ol' dude

Take some time off and take off your clothes too