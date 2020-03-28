Comedian Luenell has brought laughs to the world for decades, but one thing she isn't joking about is COVID-19. Although people are required to stay indoors and operate a system of cleanliness to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, there are those who don't believe COVID-19 is a real threat to the public. Luenell shared on Instagram that because her daughter isn't taking precautions during quarantine, she's no longer welcome at the comedian's home.



Maury Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

"It pains me...Breaks my damn geart but I have made the decision to ban my daughter from my home," Luenell said. "These kids are not taking the seriousness of the handwashing and sh*t seriously. I love my baby but this sh*t is scary and I'm not fukking around. Laughing in my face and thinking I'm overreacting has convinced me to shut everybody down except one person. I want to live. I'm sorry but...bye."

The 61-year-old entertainer also added a lengthy caption where she said deciding to keep her daughter away was an emotional decision. "I have to make the best decision for me and my husband who is Already suffering from COPD [Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]," Lunell wrote. She also said that she's aware "most of the millennials think we are dramatic and overreacting" due to not being "woke" enough.

Some of her followers questioned why the comedian would want to share her personal business with the world. Luenell responded that "some of You might want to think of the activities of Your children outside of your house these days as well." Check out her message in full below.