Ludacris Shares Music From New Animated Netflix Series, “Karma’s World”

With his latest project, Ludacris is taking us to Karma’s World. The 44-year-old has been hard at work on a Netflix animated series that premiered today, which he says is largely inspired by his oldest daughter.

“I am thrilled to be working with Universal Music Group to bring the music from Karma’s World to audiences everywhere,” Ludacris said back in September, according to Variety.

“UMG has been my partner on all my albums since day one and it’s very fitting that they are with me as I unveil the music from my new animated Netflix series, which has been a labor of love for over a decade and inspired by my eldest daughter.”

The Fate of the Furious actor then went on to talk about his own experiences as a “girl dad,” also sharing that he’s “proud” of the music he’s created for the show as it “inspires creative confidence in kids and encourages them to embrace their full authentic selves.”

The 15-episode series arrived on Netflix today, accompanied by Ludacris’ 10-track soundtrack to go along with it.

“We experimented with country, reggae, reggaeton, pop, jazz, R&B, hip hop, classical and so much more,” he told Variety.

“I know for a fact that whole families will be singing and rhyming along. ‘Karma’s World’ brings people together, tells great stories, and provides a sound for all ages.”

Tracklist:

1. Welcome To Karma’s World

2. Proud Of My Hair

3. Karma Dance

4. Write It Down

5. Everyday

6. Open Your Heart

7. Reach The Top

8. Express Yourself

9. Love For The Heights

10. A Good Thing

[Via]