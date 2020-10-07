Ludacris Sent A Warning Shot To Doubters On "Blow It Out"

Looking back, 2003 feels like one of those years where artists were simply driven to excel, culminating in no shortage of classic hip-hop albums; in fact, there are some who still feel like it was one of the greatest years the culture has ever seen. Contributing to the cause was Atlanta lyricist Ludacris, who lined up his third studio album Chicken-N-Beer seventeen years ago to this very day. Following the success of his classic sophomore drop Word Of Mouf, Ludacris made sure to begin his delectably titled project on a defiant note, running a victory lap around doubters with "Blow It Out."

Taking to a string-driven banger laced by Ron Browz, Ludacris laid out a barrage of punchlines with his typical fervor. "In one year I got rich, now life's movin so fast, but bein broke with no food is just a thing of the past," he muses. "Plus I'm the new phenomenon like white women with ass." While it's up for debate as to whether or not Chicken-N-Beer is a classic, for many fans, the project remains a nostalgic gem -- one that captures a brilliant era in rap that has since come and gone. As such, it always feels appropriate to highlight these projects whenever an anniversary milestone rolls around. Check out "Blow It Out" now, and sound off -- do you have love for Chicken-N-Beer?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

In one year I got rich, now life's movin so fast,

But bein broke with no food is just a thing of the past

Plus I'm the new phenomenon like white women with ass