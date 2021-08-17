Ludacris has certainly had a week full of press with a string of interviews and a new commercial partnership with the peanut butter brand Jif. The veteran rapper and producer hopped between The Breakfast Club and our own platform to answer questions about all of these recent ventures.

The new commercial and his recurring role in the Fast & Furious aside, many have been quick to cite recent innovation in the music video world to Ludacris' original creative influence on visuals. DaBaby has been especifically prolific with his music videos, and Charlamagne Tha God made sure to mention this during Ludacris' interview on The Breakfast Club.

"Lil Duval, I think I saw him speak about this... he said 'Dababy is the Ludacris of this generation,' what do you think of that?" Charlamagne asked Ludacris. Though The Breakfast Club hosts admit that "people always get mad about comparisons," Ludacris had nothing but positive things to say about Lil Duval's statement. "I understand where Lil Duval was coming from," Ludacris said, continuing with: "in terms of everything we're talking about-- having fun with your visuals, being playful, being slick Sith the lyrics, having subliminals-- I can understand where he's coming from."

The rapper and producer goes on to describe why Lil Duval shouldn't be criticized for the comparison because DaBaby has already listed Ludacris as a big influence: "I think he's a great artist... and I love the fact that he said he was inspired by my videos and that's his take on a lot of things he's done as well."

DaBaby has been in the headlines recently for controversial comments he made about the LGBTQIA+ community, though those weren't brought up in the interview.

Do you think DaBaby is the Ludacris of this generation? Check out the interview below.