On May 4, Ludacris received an honorary degree from Georgia State University, a public college located in Atlanta, Georgia. The 44-year-old got his Bachelor of Science in Music Management. He attended GSU back in 1998 but left to pursue his music career-- which paid off, as he is still one of the most notable rappers in the industry.





After being recognized for his philanthropy and entrepreneurship, he was given a large plaque with his name on it-- Christopher Brian Bridges. He then took the podium to speak about his accomplishment. "My time on campus sharpened my skills," the Fast & Furious actor started, "It gave me confidence that my path was preordained. That I was exactly where I was supposed to be. Doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing.”

Reflecting on leaving the college initially, he stated, "My heart never strayed far from its steps and my commitment to someday return, and finish, was ever-present.” He went on to express his gratitude for the school and promised to give back to it as much as he possibly could.

Luda made numerous posts surrounding his big day, but he has not stopped celebrating quite yet. In a recent video posted by the media mogul, he shared that he had bought himself a special present in honor of his achievement.





After smiling at the camera, he pivoted to his side and revealed a private jet. The caption read, "Bought myself a little graduation gift." He then took his 13 million followers inside the aircraft to see the interior.

While showing off its tan interior and leather seats, the artist began singing The Jeffersons theme song-- "We're moving on up. To the east side. To a deluxe apartment in the sky."

Check it out below.



