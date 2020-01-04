Many black entertainers are campaigning for black people to make Africa their home. Jidenna recently shared that after he was evicted from his rented Georgia mansion in 2017, he decided to make his way back to the Motherland. Famed radio host Ebro Darden has also been vocal about the topic, and when Cardi B heard the news that Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, she said she was applying for citizenship in Nigeria.



David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images

Ludacris spent the holidays with his family in his wife's home country of Gabon on the western coast of central Africa. On Thursday, Luda shared a video of himself receiving his dual citizenship along with all of his family members. "Starting My New Year off with Dual Citizenship!" he wrote in the video's caption. "🇬🇦 AFRICA IM OFFICIAL!! Momma & Kids Too. The Best Gift of the Decade 🥇Award goes to @eudoxie ✊🏽 #thebridges."

"Ladies and gentlemen, I just became an official citizen of Gabon," the rapper said in his clip. "Of Africa! I am a loyal citizen of Zamunda! I mean, Gabon," he joked. "This is the greatest day of my life! And Wakanda. All of that." Congrats to the Luda on his Gabon-Zamunda-Wakanda citizenship. Check out his clip and more photos from his visit below.